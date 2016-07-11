Cleveland march for justice for Alton Sterling & Philando Castile

About two dozen police officers on bicycles followed the protesters. (Source: WOIO)

About 40 people gathered for a solidarity march for Justice for Alton Sterling and Philando Castile Monday evening.

#OrganizeCLE is calling for an action in solidarity with those in Minnesota and Louisiana protesting the murders of both men.

In anticipation of Monday's march, officials at The Justice Center let most employees off early and went down to a skeleton crew at 3:30 p.m. The center's officially closed at 4:30 p.m.

The protesters spoke out against police brutality, one week before the Republican National Convention is set to begin in Cleveland.

They gathered at the Free Stamp and started their march on Lakeside Avenue, walking into the streets at the start of rush hour.

Black and white, Native American and Hispanic, the protesters linked arms at times as they made their way across the city.

“I'm out here because I'm sick of the system suppressing black and brown people of color,” said Raven Nyamwihura.

Protesters chanted as they walked past Public Square and crossed the Detroit Superior bridge, where police flanked them from the front to the back.

Traffic was disrupted as protesters made their way through Ohio City, past West Side Market and across the Lorain Carnegie bridge back to downtown.

The protest remained peaceful, but there were a few tense moments right across from the Progressive Field, as police lined up their bikes into a barrier formation and some protesters tried to cross.

One protester showed us a scrape he got on his leg.

“This is the mark I got, started bleeding a bit,” said Devlin Chambers.

The march ended back at Public Square, where several protesters spoke.

“The people of Cleveland, people across the US, we will not stand for bigotry, we will not stand for racism,” said Nyamwihura.

“Having these kinds of conversations, especially people who are white like me, you need to have these conversations with your parents, your friends,” Chambers said.

There were no arrests during the protest.

Many protesters were local, and some were with #organizeCLE, a grassroots movement that has spread across social media.

Organizers expect to hold several demonstrations over the next few weeks.

