Browns say apology from Isaiah Crowell isn't enough after controversial post

Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell posted a controversial illustration on social media recently that he then deleted.

Crowell issued an apology on Monday, but the Browns said that wasn't enough.

"Isaiah has apologized but also knows that just an apology is insufficient and that he must take steps to make a positive difference after a very negative and impactful post," the Browns representative said.

The illustration, which was taken down from Crowell's Instagram account, was of a hooded figure holding a police officer's head back and slitting his throat.

Crowell said he posted the illustration prior to the attack on the Dallas police last week. He has voiced his opinions recently on Instagram about Alton Sterling, the 37-year-old black man who was shot and killed by officers of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Below is the statement issued by Crowell:

"Last week was an emotional and difficult week as we saw extreme acts of violence against black men across our country as well as against police officers in Dallas. "I posted an image to Instagram in the midst of that emotion that I shouldn’t have and immediately removed it. It was an extremely poor decision and I apologize for that mistake and for offending people. "My values and beliefs do not match that image. I am outraged and upset by the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile along with so many others. I am also outraged and saddened by the attacks in Dallas and the deaths of the five honorable police officers (Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael J. Smith, Brent Thompson and Patrick Zamarripa) who were providing protection while trying to keep peace. "We have to be better as a society, it's not about color, it's about what's right and wrong. I was very wrong in posting that image. Every single life matters, every death as a result of violence should be treated with equal outrage and penalty."

Crowell also apologized to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

Statement from Cleveland Browns Representative on Isaiah Crowell

