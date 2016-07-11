Volunteers barricade and cover Cleveland Police Officers' Memorial

Volunteers spent a good part of the day on Monday shrink wrapping the Cleveland Police Memorial. Fencing and barricades were put into place to secure a perimeter around the sacred space. No trespassing signs were placed prominently on sections of the fence.

The memorial was being secured in preparation for the Republican National Convention and in light of the attacks on police officers in Dallas last week.

Families and loved ones of the fallen were concerned that someone may try to do something that would damage the sacred space.

"We feel this is a very proactive step and a responsible step. We are going to have a lot of people in Cleveland who are not Clevelanders, obviously, and who may be here to cause some damage," said Kathy Delaney of the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers' Memorial Society.

Organizers say that they hope their efforts will end up being "a waste of time," and that the memorial will remain untouched.

