Beachwood plans for RNC guests

So much of our area has so much to gain with the RNC and cities like Beachwood are more than ready to capitalize on it.

The Beachwood Community Services director Karen Carmen explains the project they've been working on for more than a year now, as she stuffs gift bags.

It's about Beachwood getting ready for the RNC visitors down to every welcome detail from welcome pins for all hospitality staff in town and wecome flags to line the streets to the kind of welcome bags guests won't forget.

Nearly 1,800 bags going to all the nine hotels in town booked solid, 1,500 rooms all together.

Carmen says, "All the opportunities we have in these bags...have a shelf life much longer than the RNC... it's sort of the impetus to start showcasing Beachwood."



Fairfield Inn director of sales of Jasmine Neloms is more than ready.

Her hotel is booked, including several delegates, "Kind of hectic...but we are really excited it's been a lot of preparation and we are ready for it to be here!"

Then you have the restaurants like the Cedar Creek Grille where the assistant manager says they are getting some reservations, but more so, banking on late night drop in crowds with plans for later hours and a special menu.

