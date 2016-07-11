Police officer placed on leave after controversial Facebook post

The officer has been placed on unpaid leave while village officials investigate. (Source: Facebook)

A police officer in Wayne County has been placed on administrative leave after making Facebook post that some are calling racist.

Officer Robert Biddle, of the Shreve Police Department is on unpaid leave while village officials investigate the post, Mayor Yvonne Hendershott told Cleveland 19 News.

The post, which said, "Been at work for ONE HOUR and the monkeys have already exceeded their limit of snark I'm gonna take for the night. PUMP THE BRAKES, MONKEYS!" was posted Friday and has since been deleted.

Mayor Hendershott said that Officer Biddle did not intend to be racist with the post, or he would have been fired on the spot.

According to the village's website, Officer Biddle is a Sergeant with the department.

Biddle's comments are being investigated.

