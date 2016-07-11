University of Akron names interim president

University of Akron Board of Trustees have named Dean Matthew J. Wilson as its interim president.

The announcement followed weeks of conversations within the campus and the community.

Wilson is the current Dean of the School of Law.

Wilson's 18-month appointment begins immediately.

"We are convinced (Wilson) will help the entire University achieve the same kind of successes that have been realized within the School of Law," said Board Chairman Roland H. Bauer.

Wilson said he was humbled by the appointment.

"My commitment to serve as interim president stems from my firm belief in the greatness of this institution, my faith in the University and local communities, as well as my genuine desire to see The University of Akron excel," Wilson said. "We have exceptional students, faculty, staff, programs, and opportunities here at The University of Akron. We also have an alumni base and community that truly care."

Wilson's areas of focus include:

developing a sustainable budget;

increasing enrollment;

accelerating our progress in increasing student retention;

rebuilding and strengthening relationships with our various constituencies; and,

significantly growing our development efforts.

"Achieving those goals will require a strong and capable leader," Bauer said, "and we believe we have found that person."

Bauer said Wilson's accomplishments at the School of Law prepare him well for the interim position.

Wilson's accomplishments at Akron Law:

increased the school's enrollment as other law schools recorded declines;

developed innovative program offerings, including a unique dual country, tri-city study abroad program;

helped students excel in both bar passage rates and national competitions for client counseling and trial advocacy; and,

provided practical experience for students through a new, intensive course in which leading trial attorneys and judges from around the region participate and help students learn how to conduct a trial from beginning to end.

President Scott L. Scarborough stepped down back in May.

