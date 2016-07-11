Sharon Budd smiles while celebrating anniversary

Sharon Budd, of Uniontown, has another reason to smile.

She was with her husband over the weekend at one of their favorite restaurants, Bonefish Grille, celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary when he snapped a picture of her.

Budd was badly injured in July 2014 when a rock crashed through the windshield of her car.

She was in the passenger seat when she was hit in the face with the rock while driving through Pennsylvania with her husband. The rock crushed her forehead and the bridge of her nose. She lost sight in her right eye, which has since been removed, and has limited sight in her left eye. There's also brain damage.

Brett Lehr was sentenced to prison for 18 months to 20 years. Tyler Porter, Dylan Lahr and Keefer McGee were sentenced to serve 4.5 years, 22 months and 11.5 months.

