Police: Man assaults 65-year-old inside Great Lakes Mall

A man assaulted a 65-year-old man inside Great Lakes Mall, police said.

Police posted a photo of the suspect on its Facebook page. He is a muscular white male, about 6 feet tall with short brown hair. Police said he may have a cross tattoo near the base of his neck.

Other tattoos were also visible. The suspect struck the elderly man in the back for no apparent reason, police said.

If you know anything, give police a call.

