Cleveland teachers rally for new contract

Members of the Cleveland Teachers Union rallied Tuesday at City Hall for a new contract.

The current collective bargaining agreement expired June 30.

Union members were unable to come to an agreement after intense bargaining sessions throughout June. A mediator told both sides to spend time apart to think about the issues.

Teachers and other related service providers are expressing concern over evaluations, testing of student, need for more libraries and career tech facilities, as well as electives in schools.

The union hopes to have an agreement in place so it can be voted on as soon as school starts on Aug. 15.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.