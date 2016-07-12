U.S. Surgeon General tours substance abuse facility in Cleveland

The U.S. Surgeon General is traveling the country to address the opioid crisis.

Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Federal Drug Administration asked doctors to slow down and cut back on opioid prescriptions to patients, trying to avoid prescription opioid abuse.

Dr. Vivek Murthy toured St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's Rosary Hall to hear from health care providers, community members and advocates working to combat the opioid epidemic.

Ninety-percent of Rosary Hall's detox patients are opioid dependent.

