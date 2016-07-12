Sherwin-Williams presented $150,000 check to LeBron James foundation

The LeBron James Family Foundation received a huge donation Tuesday morning.

Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams had planned to hang a banner outside its downtown Cleveland headquarters to celebrate 150 years in business. The new banner would replace the iconic LeBron James banner.

That all changed when the Cavs won the NBA Championship.

"For the last year, we've been planning to hang a celebratory banner outside our building during the summer months. But what better way to commemorate S-W's 150th anniversary and celebrate a CAVS championship than with a $150,000 donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation. As a long-time supporter of the Cavs, and the entire community, we want the energy and excitement in Cleveland and Akron and our commitment to children to continue," said Chris O'Connor, Executive Chairman for Sherwin-Williams.

The LeBron James Family Foundation was founded by Akron native and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James. It's mission is to positively affect the lives of children and young adults through education and co-curricular educational activities.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.