Cedar Point attendees complaining about stolen refillable cups

Cedar Point is a great place for summer family fun, but we have a warning for those who have purchased a new all-season drink cup. Those bright orange or green bottles can be a target for thieves.

Cedar Point is not disclosing any numbers. But on an online forum, devoted specifically to the issue, shows one man who said he had two cups stolen, two different times, in the same location. An orange cup is $30 with free refills for the season and a smaller green cup is $11 with $1 refills for the rest of the season.

To maintain a positive experience, we encourage the use of lockers located at various locations inside the park to store loose articles, such as personal items and souvenir drink bottles," a spokesman for Cedar Point said in a statement.

We have some other tips for preventing theft as well. We're also taking a closer look at the possible problems with the free-refill system itself.

We'll tell you what some are suggesting as an improvement to potentially stop or cut down on thefts. Tune in to Cleveland 19 Wednesday morning starting at 5 a.m.

