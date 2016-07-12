Answering your questions: Ways children can protect themselves from a would-be abductor

Anchor Tia Ewing answers your questions via Facebook Live broadcast on how children can protect themselves from would be abductors.
WATCH MORE: How to protect your child against abduction
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Interactive Map: 111 attempted child lurings calls this year
DID YOU MISS THE FACEBOOK LIVE BROADCAST?
To be sure you see our posts in your News Feed: click the"Liked" button, select "See First" & "All on"
Download the Cleveland 19 News app.
Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.
All of the recalled items have been taken off store shelves.More >>
All of the recalled items have been taken off store shelves.More >>
Within just the past two weeks, the world has witnessed the horror of terrorists who seem to be altering their strategies - preying on those just outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester,More >>
Within just the past two weeks, the world has witnessed the horror of terrorists who seem to be altering their strategies - preying on those just outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, and - just this past weekend - in another attack.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
The Wooster Police Department is looking for a missing teen.More >>
The Wooster Police Department is looking for a missing teen.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>