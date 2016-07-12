Police search for man who molested girlfriend's sister

The search is on for a man who police say molested a 12-year-old New Philadelphia girl last month.

Police are looking for Miguel Solis Garcia. It's believed he quit his job and left the area after molesting his girlfriend's sister.

Police also say he may have changed his name.

If you have any information on Garcia's whereabouts give New Philadelphia police a call.

