Carl Monday's Waste Collection investigation results in conviction

A Cleveland Division of Waste Collection employee has pleaded guilty to receiving thousands of dollars in pay, for hours he never worked.

The guilty plea is a result of a Carl Monday investigation that led to the discipline of more than two dozen waste workers, including the man in charge of the division. Carl was in court today as the latest chapter in the waste card time scandal comes to a close.

As Tyronza Smith was set to go to trial, he cut a deal with the County Prosecutor. In court, Smith pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted theft in office and will be sentenced on August 16th. Both parties are working out what, if any, restitution Smith will have to pay.

Monday’s undercover video was the prosecutor’s primary evidence. Monday and his team uncovered how Smith charged the city overtime on days he barely worked.

On one day, Smith didn’t work the first seven hours of his shift, but still managed to collect four hours of overtime.

At the time, Director of Public Works, Michael Cox, promised to look into the matter.

"Mr. Monday, we will investigate," he said.

Cox held true to his word. In the end, more than two dozen waste employees were disciplined, including supervisors, and the waste commissioner himself, who was demoted.

Carl Monday is getting answers, and results. He will have more background on the time card scandal, and Smith’s reaction in court, tonight at 11 on Cleveland 19 News.

