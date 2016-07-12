Browns' Isaiah Crowell apologizes to Cleveland Police Chief over controversial image

During a reveal of the Multi-Agency Communications Center Tuesday, Chief Calvin Williams took a moment to tell the media that Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell apologized to him for the inappropriate illustration he posted (then deleted) on Instagram recently.

Chief Calvin Williams says The Browns Isaiah Crowell apologized to him over cartoon tweet @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/wWvDqTLxt2 — Paul Orlousky (@PaulOrlousky) July 12, 2016

The illustration, which was taken down from Crowell's Instagram account, was of a hooded figure holding a police officer's head back and slitting his throat.

This is the second public apology from the running back. The Browns released an apology statement from Crowell Monday. Read it here.

Even after the apology, the Browns organization said it's not enough.

"We have spoken to Isaiah regarding his extremely disturbing and unacceptable social media decision. It was completely inappropriate and we have made him aware of our high level of disappointment. Isaiah has apologized but also knows that just an apology is insufficient and that he must take steps to make a positive difference after a very negative and impactful post," a Browns statement said.

