Missing Strongsville teen with special needs found safe

A missing 16-year-old girl with special needs from Strongsville has been found.

The girl was last seen on around 6 a.m. on Mataire Lane, in the Huntington Park area, near Albion and Handle Roads was reunited with her family Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not say where she was located.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.