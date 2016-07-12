Ohio RNC Delegate Jim Simon

James S. "Jim" Simon is partner in the real estate, public law and business practice groups of Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC. Jim graduated from Bennington College with a B.A. in American Studies in 1997 and The University of Akron School of Law with his JD, magna cum laude, in 2000.

Jim focuses his practice in representing individuals, businesses, tax-exempt organizations and government clients in real estate and business acquisitions, leasing transactions, public and low-income housing finance transactions, multiparty negotiations, and zoning and compliance matters. Jim also represents clients before state and local executive agencies and elected officials with respect to transactional, public policy and regulatory matters.

Jim works to give back to the community in ways that reflect his values and commitments.

Jim has been a trustee of Bennington College for all but one year since he graduated Bennington in 1997, serving in a variety of leadership capacities on Bennington’s Board. Jim currently chairs Bennington’s Finance Committee and previously chaired its Development Committee.

Jim is deeply involved in the Episcopal Church, volunteering at his home parish, Church of Our Saviour, serving the Episcopal Church in Ohio in a variety of ways and serving the broader Episcopal Church as a member of the Church’s Standing Commission on Structure, Governance, Constitution and Canons and as a Deputy to the 2016 General Convention of the Episcopal Church. Jim is in his second term as a member of Church of Our Saviour’s Vestry, has chaired its Stewardship Committee since 2007 and recently co-chaired its first capital campaign in nearly 20 years.

Jim’s other volunteer service currently includes serving on the board of ideastream and the governing board for Summit County’s Community Based Correctional Facility. Jim is also active in Republican politics, presently serving as a member of the Ohio Republican State Central Committee, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Summit County Republican Central Committee and has also worked with a variety of local and statewide candidates for public office over the last 15 years.

You can follow Jim on Twitter at @jssimon.

