Obama to honor 5 Dallas officers shot by man out for revenge

DALLAS (AP) - President Barack Obama is in different city but still in an all-too-familiar place as he prepares to lead the nation in honoring more lives cut short by gun violence, this time five white police officers slain by a black man who said he wanted revenge for the killings of blacks by police.

Obama landed in Dallas Tuesday to help the grief-stricken city begin to heal less than a week after its officers were killed and others wounded by an Army veteran-turned-sniper. Obama has denounced the shooting as a "vicious, calculated and despicable attack on law enforcement" by a "demented" individual. And he has argued that, despite the heated public outcry of the past week, the country is not as divided as it may seem.