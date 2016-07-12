See how the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo elephants stay cool

It's so hot outside in Cleveland that maybe some of us would try cooling off just like the elephants at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, but air conditioning is so much cleaner.

Since the elephants can't go to the local pool or movie theater to take a break from the heat, they splash around in a mud bath.

@cleveland19news Willy loves a mud bath on a hot day, which works as a cooling mechanism for him. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/kyeycrFCZt — Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) July 12, 2016

It looks like a lot of fun, but a mud bath is critical for these creatures. The mud's purpose is two-fold: It helps cool the elephant down, but the mud also protects its skin from UV rays -- it's a sort of sunscreen. Elephants can fall victim to sunburn as well. (Speaking of, so can dogs. Here's how to keep your pooches cool during these hot summer days in Cleveland.)

