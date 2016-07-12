Latest from inside the Q as RNC prepares for its convention starting 7/18

The Q is being transformed for the Republican National Convention. (Soure: Paul Orlousky)

Dave O'Neil is the Deputy Press Secretary for the RNC Convention 2016. He told Cleveland 19 News that despite the looks of things, Quicken Loans Arena is taking shape.

"They are very busy. We have four more days in here to finish this build out," said O'Neil.

Why just four days? The Republican National Convention doesn't start until Monday, July 18.

"We have a security sweep beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday and it will last until 6 a.m. on Sunday," added O'Neil.

Workers have to get everything inside the Q and be convention ready in less than 90-hours.

"Over the next couple of days they will be laying down carpet on the floor so it won't look like a concrete slab where everybody is going to be sitting," O'Neil said.

About 2,500 delegates from 56 states and territories are going to be sitting on the floor near the stage. That wasn't the case in 2012.

Then another 20,000 or so people will fill the seats and suites of The Q.

"Keep in mind all the media that's going to be in here, the delegates, their families, invited guests, staff. So we're going to have more than 20,000 people in here for four straight nights," said O'Neil.

O'Neil says four days from now Quicken Loans Arena will be ready for the world to see and people to inhabit. Despite being days away and lots of work to do O’Neil is happy about what he sees.

"The stage looks fantastic. The LED boards behind it with the convex screen on top and the concave screen below and the two structures next to it. It's going to look great. It's going to look very inviting. It's going to look very presidential," expressed O'Neil.

O’Neil also said everything is going to be on-time and on-budget.

