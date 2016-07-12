Food, drink at RNC Freedom Plaza is as Cleveland as it gets

Kielbasa, pierogi, po-boys and Great Lakes Beer. Yup -- the Republican National Convention Freedom Plaza in Cleveland was planned right.

The Freedom Plaza is centered between Quicken Loans Arena and Progressive Field. It's an open-air gathering space for the convention.

Food from all over the United States will be featured, but the best offerings (food, wine and beer) will be from right here in Northeast Ohio.

Del's Catering - All-American Cheeseburger, Cleveland Polish Boy, Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork or Chicken Sliders, and Macaroni and Cheese

Southern Food Tent (Marigold Catering) - Grits'n'more, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Red Beans and Braised Okra

Midwest Food Tent (Marigold Catering) - Pierogis, Crispy Cheddar and Bacon Frizzled Onions, Kielbasa with Sweet Peppers and Caramelized Onions, Sour Cream, Pickled Onions and Wild Mushrooms

East Meets West Food Tent (Marigold Catering) - Braised Beef Brisket or Pulled Pork Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw and Pickled Red Onions, New England Lobster Roll, Lobster and Shrimp Salad

Wines from Dark Horse winery and Covey Run winery

Beers from Brooklyn Brewery, Great Lakes Brewing Company, Thirsty Dog Brewing Company, and Market Garden Brewery

The plaza is open to convention-goers:

Monday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tuesday: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Wednesday: 4 to 7 p.m. & 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. & 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

