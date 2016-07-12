Many downtown businesses plan extended hours during RNC - some closings and limitations

Many Cleveland Businesses plan to extend their hours during the Republican National Convention.

At Simply Food at Reserve Square at 12th and Chester, Manager Anthony Carter says his store will be open and may even extend their hours.

"If we feel the need is there to extend hours or open earlier we will do whatever it takes for this to go smoothly," said Carter.

Heinens on Euclid will have regular store hours during the RNC too, according to a store manager there.

Phoenix Coffee on E. 9th will have extended hours.

"We'll be open extended hours - Saturday, Sunday - six to six Monday through Thursday," said Matt Schleckman, a barista at Phoenix Coffee.

Employees at Tower City say they expect to be open during their regular business hours.

The ever popular West Side Market - open during its regular hours. The West Side Market Cafe will be open with extended hours and an outdoor patio unveiled just in time for the political action to begin.

"Welcome everyone from out of town for the RNC. Hope everyone behaves, and let's show them what Cleveland's got," said Clay Kosokar, co-owner of the West Side Market Cafe.

Here is some additional information to note:

Cleveland Aquarium - closed during the RNC

Cleveland State University

1700 students impacted

Professors urged to teach courses elsewhere

Cuyahoga Community College

District office on Carnegie Avenue

Hospitality Management Center on Public Square during the Republican National Convention.

No classes at Metro campus, the Metropolitan Campus, the Unified Technologies Center or the Advanced Technology Training Center

Court Limitations

Cleveland Municipal/Common Pleas Court plan to keep their dockets clear, with the exception of arraignments for people charged with crimes.

Cleveland Housing Court – Regular hours but emergency hearings only

Basically this means if you have a traffic ticket or other misdemeanor business in the courts, forget about it until after the convention.

Cleveland City Hall - regular business hours 8 a.m to 5 p.m. - all services available.

