South Euclid PD asks Browns' Isaiah Crowell to teach kids about gun violence

Many Cleveland Browns fans -- and even the organization itself -- have said that running back Isaiah Crowell's apologies are not enough for posting (and deleting) a controversial image of a police officer's neck being slit on social media.

The South Euclid Police Department has asked Crowell to come on a ride-along and asked if the Browns player would attend their Youth Police Academy in August.

"Come teach our kids about gun violence, the importance of staying in school, and not being involved in drugs. Challenge them! Show them you care. We've all made mistakes Mr. Crowell, now step up and own yours. We'll be waiting," a South Euclid Police Department Facebook post said.

Read the full statement below:

During a reveal of the Multi-Agency Communications Center Tuesday, Chief Calvin Williams took a moment to tell Cleveland 19 that Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell apologized to him for the inappropriate illustration he posted on Instagram recently.

Crowell also issued a public apology for the post.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.