The 'Where should I eat during the RNC?' starter kit

A restaurant review app has a few suggestions for those who will be in Cleveland during the Republican National Convention.

Here are Zagat's suggestions for people looking to avoid crowds or stay out late.

If you're looking for a power breakfast or lunch:

Try Pour Cleveland, Lago, or District

If you're looking for somewhere that serves booze until 4 a.m.

Bar Centro, Parnell's Pub, or The Nauti Mermaid

If you're looking for steak:

Hyde Park, Urban Farmer, XO Prime Steaks

If you're looking to avoid crowds altogether:

On the Rise, Edwin's, or Tommy's

If you're looking to eat near the RNC:

Try Noodlecat, Rebol, or Harry Buffalo

If you're looking to eat near (but outside) the event zone:

ABC the Tavern, Flying Fig, or Great Lakes Brewing

If you're looking to eat upscale in University Circle:

Trentina, L'Albatros



If you're looking for the Tremont experience:

Parallax, Ginkgo, or Fahrenheit



If you're looking to keep it Old School:

Sokowlowski's University Inn, West Side Market, or Slyman's Deli

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.