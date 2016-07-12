Browns' 2015 sack leader likely out for season

Training camp is still two and a half weeks away, but the Browns are already dealing with a big loss.

Defensive lineman Desmond Bryant, their 2015 sack leader and one of the top players in the NFL against the run is likely out for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during a workout this past weekend.

Bryant led the Browns with six sacks last season, and has racked up 25 total during his seven years in the league.

Defensive line is an area of concern for the Browns heading into this season, or at the very least an area of change, as they possibly move forward without Armonty Bryant, who’ll miss the first four games of the season after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The Browns do have last year’s first-round pick, Danny Shelton, returning (30 pounds lighter), and this year’s third-round pick, Carl Nassib, coming aboard.

But as for Desmond Bryant, he’s on hold, looking at five or six months of recovery.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.