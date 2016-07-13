East 14th reopens after car fire - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

East 14th reopens after car fire

(Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

East 14th Street between Orange Avenue and Carnegie reopened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.  

A white 4-door vehicle was found on fire under the I-90 bridge on 14th Street around 3:40 a.m. No one was transported from the scene. The whereabouts of the driver are not known. 

