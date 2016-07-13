Crowell pledges to donate entire game check to Dallas police organization

Browns running back, Isaiah Crowell pledged to donate an entire game check to a Dallas police organization, according to TMZ Sports. That could be as much as $37,000.

Crowell received backlash this week after posting a picture to his Instagram account of a hooded figure holding a police officer's head back and slitting his throat. He later deleted the post.

"I would never wish violence on anyone, especially a police officer," said Crowell. "I'm sorry to all the Browns fans, all the people who supported my career and all the kids out there who look up to me and most of all to all the good police officers out there protecting us everyday."

"By posting that picture I became part of the problem. I don't want to be part of the problem, I want to be part of the solution," said Crowell.

Even after the apology, the Browns organization said it's not enough.

"We have spoken to Isaiah regarding his extremely disturbing and unacceptable social media decision. It was completely inappropriate and we have made him aware of our high level of disappointment. Isaiah has apologized but also knows that just an apology is insufficient and that he must take steps to make a positive difference after a very negative and impactful post," a Browns statement said.

In a news conference Tuesday, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told the media Crowell apologized to him for the inappropriate illustration he posted.

Cleveland Police Patrolman's Associaton President Steve Loomis said he is calling on the browns or NFL to sanction Crowell and said he may even tell his officers to refuse work security for upcoming Browns games.

