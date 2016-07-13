Workers march to raise minimum wage to $15

Hundreds took to the streets of Cleveland Wednesday morning to support raising minimum wage from $8.10 to $15 an hour. It's called the "Fight for 15" supported by a group called Raise Up Cleveland.

Low wage workers employed in industries including fast food, home health care, librarians, school district employees, and those who support them, joined together in the march.

More than 300 people gathered Tuesday evening at Luke Easter Park to support the wage hike.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine recently said he believes it's unconstitutional to allow cities to set their own minimum wage, those who gathered in Cleveland Tuesday said change should happen either way.

Supporters said they want to see the issue on the November ballot.

