Another former Bengal headed to the Browns

Chad Johnson, Ochocinco, is headed back to Ohio. But this time he's not going to Cincinnati but coming to the Cleveland Browns.

What a blessing Hue Jackson is, see y'all in Cleveland on the 28th, no cleats this time just knowledge — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 12, 2016

According to cbssports.com Johnson tweeted the Browns asking if he could help out back in March, then again earlier this week.

Tuesday they took him up on his offer.

Apparently Johnson will be on hand, in an unofficial capacity, when Browns raining camp starts on July 29.

Johnson spent the first 10 years of his career with the Bengals and worked with Jackson from 2004 to 2006, when Jackson coached the team's receivers.

I'm so happy too, I already packed to leave for Cleveland. https://t.co/o0Y8jufl2l — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 12, 2016

