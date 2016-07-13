Argument ends in deadly shooting at gas station

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to police reports, a witness says they were at the gas station at at E. 123 and St. Clair when two shots were fired.

Reports say Jervon Campbell, 22, was arguing with the suspect before he left. Moments later the suspect returned and shot Campbell in his back.

Campbell was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information give police a call.

