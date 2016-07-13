21-year-old drowns in Lake Erie

Divers and recovery crews pulled the body of a 21-year-old man from Lake Erie late Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the victim drowned after disappearing in the waters along a beach break wall by the Sheffield Lake Boat Launch.

The victim, from Lorain, went under around 10:30 p.m. He was found about an hour later.

His name has not been released.

