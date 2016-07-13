CPD officer acquitted of assault, abduction & kidnapping

Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick found Officer David Manns not guilty of several charges including felonious assault.

Manns, a Cleveland police officer, was off-duty when he was accused of assaulting a woman near West 45th and Detroit on March 18.

The victim, 31, received medical care at Fairview Hospital for a separated shoulder and needed stitches to close a laceration.

Manns was also acquitted of kidnapping and abduction. His bench trial lasted three days.

