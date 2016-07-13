$100,000 bond for driver charged in crash that killed 3 teens

Alexandria Winegarner was killed in a crash Saturday. (Source: Facebook)

Bond was set at $100,000 for a 20-year-old man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed three Euclid teens over the weekend.

Kareem Walton was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while impaired.

He pleaded not guilty and the case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Walton was driving 80 mph Saturday when he lost control and smashed into a tree.

The three killed were passengers in his car; Alexandria Winegarner, Takia Jackson and Daija Wynne, all 17-years-old.

Two other passengers were injured.

