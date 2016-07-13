Cleveland Metropark Zoo's baby snow leopard needs a name (video) - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

It's a girl! And now it needs a name. 

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced its newest resident today -- a now 10-week-old baby girl snow leopard. She was born on May 5. 

The new leopard's parent's names are Sambra and Amga. What would you name their cub? Tell us on Twitter @cleveland19news

