OH Rep. applauds Cleveland transgender bathroom choice measure

Cleveland's City Council passed legislation to let transgender people chose whichever public restroom conforms with their gender identity.

The law, introduced by former Councilman Joe Cimperman, makes it a first-degree misdemeanor for employers or business owners to discriminate against anyone who uses a restroom associated with their gender expression. It also punishes discrimination based on race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, disability, ethnic group or veteran status.

Violators are subject to a $1,000 fine or three months in jail.

State Rep. Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) Thursday, released the following statement regarding City Council's recent vote.

"I congratulate the leadership of Council President Kevin Kelly and every member of Cleveland City Council for their unanimous vote to protect transgender citizens under the city’s public accommodations law. This historic vote brings Cleveland's code in line with more than 100 nondiscrimination statutes across the country that protect the entire LGBT community, with no exceptions. The council’s action will help protect transgender Ohioans in the most fundamental way – by allowing them to use the facilities that match the gender identity that they live every single day. Full equality, legal protections and the civil rights that most in this country enjoy are fundamental core values of our nation. LGBT Ohioans in Cleveland and 15 other cities are one step closer to enjoying the full scope of those values. I will continue to work on state legislation, such as House Bill 389, until all members of the LGBT community in Ohio enjoy full equality. We should accept nothing less."

In May, Councilman Zack Reed announced that Cumberland Lakefront, LLC would be installing unisex bathrooms at Voinovich Park.

