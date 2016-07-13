Charges filed against former Sebring Water operator

Criminal complaint filed against James V. Bates, former Sebring Water Operator. (Source: WKBN)

Criminal complaint filed against James V. Bates, former Sebring Water Operator. Water fountain inside a school in the Sebring School District. (Source: WKBN)

New fallout from January's water crisis in Sebring.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Craig W. Butler announced that a criminal complaint was filed Wednesday against James V. Bates, the former operator of the village of Sebring’s public water system.

He's accused of failing to promptly notify citizens about the results of water samples tested last year.

Tests last week still showed there were higher-than-normal levels of lead in three samples.

Bates is charged with:

Two counts of recklessly failing to provide timely notice of individual lead tap water results to affected consumers within 30 days of receiving lab results (an unclassified misdemeanor); and

One count of recklessly failing to provide timely system-wide public education within 60 days of the end of the lead and copper monitoring period (an unclassified misdemeanor).

READ CRIMINAL COMPLAINT AND AFFIDAVIT HERE

More on Cleveland 19

Ohio EPA fires two employees, demotes one after Sebring crisis

Sebring water levels pass the test

Tests find high levels of lead in tap water at Sebring

OH Senator asks tough questions regarding Sebring water crisis

Possible water contamination closes schools in Sebring

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.