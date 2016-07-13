7 Hot Dog stops outside of Cleveland for National Hot Dog Day

Is a hot dog a sandwich? Who really cares what it's called as long as it's delicious.

It was decided by the National Hot Dog and Sausage council that July 14 is National Hot Dog day. (They are serious about the food. They even share a video on how to properly eat a chili dog.)

It's estimated that on Independence Day alone, Americans ate 150 million -- that's enough to stretch from ou nation's capitol to Los Angeles more than five times.

During "peak hot dog season," from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans typically eat 7 billion hot dogs. That’s 818 hot dogs consumed every second during that period of time.

So if you didn't haven't had enough hot dogs yet this summer, here are nine different places to have one for lunch or dinner outside of Cleveland.

1. River Dog Cafe

19900 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH 44116

2. Retro Dog

350 E. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44224

3. The Hot Dog Shoppe

740 W Market St., Warren, OH 44481

4. Hot Dog Heaven

493 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, OH 44001

5. Ninny's Chicago Style Hot Dogs

2625 Bailey Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

6. Dan’s Dogs a Hot Dog Eatery

111 W. Liberty St., Medina, OH 44256

7. Scooter’s World Famous Dawg House

9600 Blackbrook Rd., Mentor, OH 44060

