Police search for teen missing since April

Police in Berea are asking for your help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Dawn Borkowski reported her daughter, Breanna Johns, missing on Thursday, April 21, 2016.

According the report, Breanna went missing from Berea-Midpark High School around 10 a.m. that morning and mom thought she was with friends.

Breanna, who is from Brookpark, has not contacted her family since.

Breanna is a white female, 5'2" ,130 lbs, blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing: black yoga pants, blue or black hoodie and sandals.

Please contact the Berea Police Department at 440-826-5870 or Det. Chris Holmes at 440-826-5848.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.