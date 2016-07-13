Operation Backpack: Get Involved

Donate a backpack or school supplies & HELP a kid in need!
Information to organize a drive: https://www.voago.org/organize-a-drive
Cleveland specific information: https://www.voago.org/operation-backpack-cleveland
For more information visit: : www.operationbackpackGO.org
