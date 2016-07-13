Man takes dog with cancer on farewell road trip; stops in Cleveland

Last May, Bella was diagnosed with osteo-sarcoma (bone cancer) and given 3-6 months to live.

Dealing with the hard decision, her owner, Rob Kugler, decided to take Bella on a cross-country "farewell trip." They've made countless stops, including Cleveland.

WOWT News said Kugler has documented their journey on Instagram and his blog, and followers loving it - cheering them on as they travel.

Fourteen months and many states later, Bella and Kugler are still on their journey across the country.

