InterContinental Hotel food preps for the RNC includes 1 ton of bacon

Chef Swann, at the InterContinental Hotel, says the hotel is preparing 'for the masses' and that means stocking up on plenty of food.

You won't believe what they have prepared for breakfast!

So far the hotel has stocked one ton of bacon, 1,500 pounds of potatoes - which Chef Swann says he expects to double - 500 pounds of sausage and 18,000 eggs!

Swann says this is needed to make sure they don't run out of food for any hungry guests.

