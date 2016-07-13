WATCH: Michael Brantley takes batting practice in Lake County

Michael Brantley has only played in 11 of the Cleveland Indians' 88 games this season after coming back too quickly from off-season arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder. And as much as he wants to be a part of this strong Tribe run, he's not about to rush things again.

"I'll be ready when I'm ready," Brantley said, prior to Wednesday night's rehab assignment with the Lake County Captains in Eastlake. "You definitely miss your family (teammates) when you're not with them, but it's been fun to watch."

Brantley has already made one rehab assignment in Mahoning Valley on Monday, when he played five innings in left field and went 1-for-2 at the plate. He admits the hitting is the key at this point -- his defense and throwing are fine.

As far as a timetable for when he'll be back, he said he doesn't have any idea.

"I'm just going to keep working, and when I'm ready, I'm ready," he said.

