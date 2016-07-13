Journalist 'addicted' to Pokemon Go walks through weathercast

It happened earlier this week at WTSP in Tampa Bay.

In a clip posted to Facebook by anchor/reporter Allison Kropff, Kropff waltzes through a live forecast apparently playing the new hit game, Pokemon Go.

"That moment you realize you may be addicted to Pokemon Go," Kropff wrote in the post.

In the game, players have to walk around in real life to capture virtual creatures. It has led to all kinds of discoveries.

