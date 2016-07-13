Council committee (very) against raising min. wage in Cleveland

A joint committee recommended against passing proposed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Cleveland to $15 an hour before Wednesday's City Council meeting.

The legislation was born out of a petition campaign by Local 1199 of the Service Employees International Union. According to the city, $15 an hour is 85 percent higher than the state minimum wage.

The Finance Committee and its Workforce and Community Benefits Committee voted overwhelmingly against passing the hike, according to the city.

But because of language in the city charter, the proposal must now be presented to the entire council for a vote. That vote is scheduled for August 10.

Hundreds took to the streets of Cleveland Wednesday morning to support raising minimum wage.

