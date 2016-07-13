Alleged day care rape victim a 3-year-old boy, pastor says

Cleveland 19 News has learned new information on the case of a Shaker Heights day care worker accused of raping a child.

Michael Ferricci, 20, of Cleveland Heights, appeared in court Tuesday on a rape charge.

The alleged assault happened in a bathroom at First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland's Children's Center, senior pastor Kregg Burris confirmed Wednesday. Burris said the victim is a 3-year-old boy.

Ferricci worked at the center for five years, Burris said.

The alleged crime happened two weeks ago. Burris said the child's parents contacted police, and the church's day care held two meetings for parents and a meeting for staff to keep everyone informed.

Cleveland 19 News caught up with Ferricci as his family posted bail Tuesday. He did not comment, but his family spoke briefly.

Burris said Ferricci underwent more than one background check by the FBI and Ohio BCI. The last one was in January. He said all of the background checks were clean.

Ferricci started out as a part-time employee. He is not a church member.

The church daycare suspended him once the allegations arose, and fired him after the arrest.

Cleveland 19 News asked for Ferricci's personnel files, but the pastor said they handed them over to police.

More than 150 children go to the day care, ranging in age from six weeks to five years old. Burris said staff members are very upset and wonder if there was anything they could have done.

One parent told Cleveland 19 News he's concerned there could be other victims.

Ferricci's attorney could not be reached for comment Wednesday. The case heads to a grand jury next.

