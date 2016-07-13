WATCH HERE: Cavaliers dominate ESPY's

Almost a full month after winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy as NBA Champions, the Cavaliers took home some more hardware. A lot more. The Cavs dominated the ESPY awards on Wednesday night, winning “Best Team”, “Best Moment” (Cleveland winning a title), “Best Male Athlete” (LeBron James), “Best Championship Performance” (LeBron James), “Best Game” (Game 7 vs. Warriors), “Best NBA Player” (LeBron James), and “Best Head Coach” (Tyronn Lue).



“This is an unbelievable time for our city”, LeBron told the packed house at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

James was stunned a year ago when he took home “Best Championship Performance”, asking on stage “this is for finishing second?”. Well, this year, the other guys finished second, and the Cavaliers, have plenty of trophies to prove it.

