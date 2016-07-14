More than 10,000 without power after overnight storms

Storms Wednesday night and into Thursday morning left thousands without power.

Cuyahoga county power outages 3,666

as of 5:20 am

Bay Vllage 83

Bedford Heights 128

Bentleyville 16 375

Berea fewer than 5

Bratenahl fewer than 5

Brecksville 63

Brook park 33

Chagrin Falls 760

Chagrin Falls Township 44

Cleveland 348

Cleveland heights 26

East Cleveland 69

Euclid fewer than 5

Garfield Heights 14

Gates Mills fewer 5

Hunting Valley 6

Independence fewer than 5

Lakewood 67

Llyndhurst 13

Mayfield Heights fewer than 5

Moreland Hills 85

North Randall fewer than 5

Olmsted Township 30

Orange 18

Parma 18

Richmond Heights 116

Rocky River fewer than 5

Seven Hills fewer than 5

Shaker Heights 109

Solon 318

University Heights

Warrensville Heights 1,174

Westlake 114

Geauga County 3,760

Auburn Township 191

Bainbridge Township 1,452

Burton 12

Burton Township 122

Chardon 29

Chardon Township fewer than 5

Chester Township 5

Claridon Township 433

Hambden Township 65

Huntsburg Township 471

Middlefield Township 54

Montville Township 76

Munson Township 75

Newbury Township 13

Parkman Township 93

Russell Township 72

South Russell 17

Thompson Township 16

Troy Township 561 924

Lake 446

Concord township 24

Eastlake fewer than 5

Kirtland hills fewer than 5

Leroy township 86

Madison township fewer than 5

Mentor 80

Painesville fewer than 5

Painesville township 7

Willoughby 215

Willoughby hills fewer than 5

Willowick 28

Summit 1,278

Akron 164

Barberton 13

Bath Township 93

Boston Township fewer than 5

Copley Township 354

Coventry Township fewer than 5

Cuyahoga Falls fewer than 5 % ?

Franklin township fewer than 5

Green 21

Hudson 15

Macedonia 6

Northfield fewer than 5

Northfield Center Township 206

Norton 73

Peninsula fewer than 5

Richfield 24

Richfield Township 10

Sagamore Hills Township 14

Silver Lake 11

Stow 15

Tallmadge fewer than 5

Twinsburg 81

Twinsburg Township 159

