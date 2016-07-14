More than 10,000 without power after overnight storms - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

More than 10,000 without power after overnight storms

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Storms Wednesday night and into Thursday morning left thousands without power. 

Cuyahoga county power outages 3,666 
as of 5:20 am

Bay Vllage 83 
Bedford Heights 128  
Bentleyville 16 375 
Berea fewer than 5
Bratenahl fewer than 5 
Brecksville 63 
Brook park 33 
Chagrin Falls 760 
Chagrin Falls Township 44 
Cleveland 348 
Cleveland heights 26 
East Cleveland 69 
Euclid fewer than 5 
Garfield Heights 14 
Gates Mills fewer 5
Hunting Valley 6 
Independence fewer than 5 
Lakewood 67 
Llyndhurst 13 
Mayfield Heights fewer than 5 
Moreland Hills 85
North Randall fewer than 5 
Olmsted Township 30 
Orange 18 
Parma 18 
Richmond Heights 116 
Rocky River fewer than 5 
Seven Hills fewer than 5 
Shaker Heights 109 
Solon 318 
University Heights  
Warrensville Heights 1,174  
Westlake 114 

Geauga County 3,760

Auburn Township 191 
Bainbridge Township 1,452 
Burton 12 
Burton Township 122 
Chardon 29 
Chardon Township fewer than 5 
Chester Township 5 
Claridon Township 433 
Hambden Township 65 
Huntsburg Township 471 
Middlefield Township 54 
Montville Township 76 
Munson Township 75 
Newbury Township 13 
Parkman Township 93 
Russell Township 72 
South Russell 17 
Thompson Township 16 
Troy Township 561 924 

Lake  446 

Concord township 24 
Eastlake fewer than 5 
Kirtland hills fewer than 5 
Leroy township 86 
Madison township fewer than 5 
Mentor 80 
Painesville fewer than 5 
Painesville township 7 
Willoughby 215 
Willoughby hills fewer than 5 
Willowick 28 

Summit 1,278 

Akron 164 
Barberton 13 
Bath Township 93 
Boston Township fewer than 5 
Copley Township 354 
Coventry Township fewer than 5 
Cuyahoga Falls fewer than 5 % ? 
Franklin township fewer than 5 
Green 21 
Hudson 15 
Macedonia 6 
Northfield fewer than 5 
Northfield Center Township 206 
Norton 73 
Peninsula fewer than 5 
Richfield 24 
Richfield Township 10 
Sagamore Hills Township 14 
Silver Lake 11 
Stow 15 
Tallmadge fewer than 5 
Twinsburg 81 
Twinsburg Township 159 

