Republican National Convention speakers list

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
So who's coming to Cleveland for the Republican National Convention?
The CEO of the 2016 RNC released a partial list Thursday of the speakers who will participate in political convention starting July 18 in Cleveland.
The convention’s theme, “Make America Great Again," will focus on the core themes of Republican Presidential presumptive-nominee Donald J. Trump’s campaign: national security, immigration, trade and jobs.
The program features at least 20 current or former elected officials, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Noticeably absent from a speaker list obtained are many athletes or A-List celebrities that Trump's team long suggested would help make his presidential nominating convention unlike any other, The Associated Press reported.
Speakers will include four of Trump's children, Las Vegas casino owner Phil Ruffin, and actor and former underwear model Antonio Sabàto Jr. And in a slap at Democratic contender Hillary Clinton, Mark Geist and John Tiegen will also address the convention, both survivors of the deadly 2012 attack on the American diplomatic consulate in Benghazi, Libya.
New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady, a Trump friend, was initially teased as a possible speaker, but will not appear next week in Cleveland, The Associated Press said. Neither will former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight or legendary boxing promoter Don King, a Cleveland resident and passionate Trump supporter.
The program will instead feature people like pro golfer Natalie Gulbis, retired astronaut Eileen Collins, and Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White. In addition to the Benghazi survivors, former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, author of the book, "Lone Survivor," will make an appearance, along with Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke, a vocal critic of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Here's the list:
- Pastor Mark Burns
- Phil Ruffin
- Congressman Ryan Zinke
- Pat Smith
- Mark Geist
- John Tiegen
- Congressman Michael McCaul
- Sheriff David Clarke
- Congressman Sean Duffy
- Darryl Glenn
- Senator Tom Cotton
- Karen Vaughn
- Gov. Mike Huckabee
- Mayor Rudy Giuliani
- Melania Trump
- Senator Joni Ernst
- Kathryn Gates-Skipper
- Marcus Luttrell
- Dana White
- Gov. Asa Hutchinson
- Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
- Michael Mukasey
- Andy Wist
- Senator Jeff Sessions
- Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn
- Alex Smith
- Speaker Paul Ryan
- Congressman Kevin McCarthy
- Kerry Woolard .
- Senator Shelley Moore Capito
- Dr. Ben Carson
- Co-Chair Sharon Day
- Natalie Gulbis
- Kimberlin Brown
- Antonio Sabato, Jr.
- Peter Thiel
- Eileen Collins
- Senator Ted Cruz
- Newt Gingrich
- Michelle Van Etten
- Lynne Patton
- Eric Trump
- Harold Hamm
- Congressman Chris Collins
- Brock Mealer
- Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn
- Gov. Mary Fallin
- Darrell Scott
- Lisa Shin
- Gov. Rick Scott
- Chairman Reince Priebus
- Tom Barrack
- Ivanka Trump
- Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Jerry Falwell Jr.
- Rabbi Haskel Lookstein
- Chris Cox
- Senator Mitch McConnell
- Tiffany Trump
- Gov. Chris Christie
- Donald J. Trump Jr.
- Gov. Scott Walker
There was no information on what day they will speak.
The GOP's two living presidents, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, and its two most recent presidential nominees, John McCain and Mitt Romney, all plan to avoid the Cleveland affair - as does Ohio's Republican Gov. John Kasich. Shrugging off the high-profile absences, Trump's team suggested the convention lineup would help highlight Trump's outsider appeal, The Associated Press reported.
Follow Cleveland 19 News:
Download the Cleveland 19 News app.
Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.