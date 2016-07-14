TIME LAPSE: Crews turn garage into media row for RNC

The Gateway East parking garage across from Quicken Loans Arena is no more, at least for the next week.

Crews have turned the garage into a work area for the media during the Republican National Convention.

More than 15,000 journalists and press members from across the country will be working in "media row."

Cleveland hosts the convention from July 18-20.

More than 50,000 visitors are expected in the city.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.